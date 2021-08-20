T-Mobile Data Breach Lawsuits Start Rolling In

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile was hit Friday with the first proposed class actions stemming from the massive data breach that the company revealed earlier this week had exposed the information of more than 50 million customers and credit applicants. T-Mobile faces proposed class actions in Georgia and Washington federal court on claims it negligently allowed hackers to access the private information of millions following a massive data breach. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Both suits, one filed in Georgia and another in Washington federal court, accused T-Mobile of violating federal law, specifically the Federal Trade Commission Act, by being negligent with the private information of millions...

