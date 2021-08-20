Tribe's Pandemic Coverage Limited To $2M, Conn. Judge Says

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court ruled that the Native American tribe that operates the Foxwoods Resort Casino could potentially recover only $2 million from the $1.6 billion available under an insurance policy, finding that most losses caused by the pandemic are subject to a virus exclusion. Although the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's policy from Factory Mutual Insurance Co. included a virus exclusion, it provides some coverage for damages under a communicable disease provision, Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher wrote in a decision Wednesday. The judge held that the tribe sufficiently alleged that COVID-19 was present at the property and that it can...

