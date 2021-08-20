Biden Admin. Launches Appeal For Narrower ICE Enforcement

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Friday it will ask the Fifth Circuit to overturn a recent Texas federal court ruling that blocked two White House directives for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to prioritize detaining and deporting certain types of immigrants. The directives, issued in January and February, ordered ICE to prioritize the detention of immigrants who threaten national security, border security and public safety. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton enjoined the two directives, ruling that the Biden administration couldn't order ICE to not enforce immigration laws that were enacted by Congress, such as the Immigration and Nationality Act. Tipton also...

