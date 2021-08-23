Airline Can't Duplicate Suit Claiming Feds Withheld Refund

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The holding company for the now-bankrupt Transylvania International Airlines can't proceed with a lawsuit accusing the federal government of blocking the refund of a down payment on an aircraft, because the suit duplicates claims made in federal district court, a federal claims judge has ruled. U.S. Federal Claims Judge Richard A. Hertling on Thursday tossed Askan Holdings Ltd.'s suit seeking monetary damages for attorney fees, loss of business opportunities and the airline's bankruptcy resulting from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's decision to block a $900,000 refund under an authority to combat global terrorism. Judge Hertling ruled that the court lacks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS