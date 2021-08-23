DC Circ. Expedites Rail Cos. Appeal In Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit agreed to fast-track the country's four rail giants' appeal of a lower court order rejecting their bid to exclude the bulk of the evidence in long-running multidistrict litigation alleging a fuel surcharge price-fixing scheme. The circuit panel gave Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. 30 days to submit a joint proposal laying out a schedule for the appeal to roll out. Both the rail companies and the plaintiffs told the panel in briefs that they'd like the appeal to move quickly, considering the district court can't move forward with...

