Alaska Native Village in 'Agony' Waiting For EMS Access

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Native community on the Aleut peninsula has urged the Ninth Circuit not to stay a case aiming to halt the construction of a gravel road that would allow them access to emergency health services, saying it is "a life and death matter for all indigenous Aleut" residents. In a brief filed last Wednesday, Native residents of Belkofski, a village in Alaska's southeastern Aleut peninsula, joined the state in arguing that too many lives are at stake to halt the case until a proposed visit from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland later this year. "Any stay will just prolong the agony...

