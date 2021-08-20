J&J Backs MDL For Sunscreen Carcinogen Suits

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has echoed consumers' calls for centralizing lawsuits accusing the pharmaceutical giant of selling sunscreen products tainted with the carcinogen benzene, but split with some of them in urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send the cases to Florida. With at least a dozen proposed class actions in five different federal district courts across the country, J&J told the panel Thursday that creating an MDL was warranted in light of the overlapping issues in the cases with respect to allegations that its Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products contained the toxic substance. "The prospect of multiple plaintiffs' attorneys simultaneously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS