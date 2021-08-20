Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Backs MDL For Sunscreen Carcinogen Suits

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has echoed consumers' calls for centralizing lawsuits accusing the pharmaceutical giant of selling sunscreen products tainted with the carcinogen benzene, but split with some of them in urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send the cases to Florida.

With at least a dozen proposed class actions in five different federal district courts across the country, J&J told the panel Thursday that creating an MDL was warranted in light of the overlapping issues in the cases with respect to allegations that its Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products contained the toxic substance.

"The prospect of multiple plaintiffs' attorneys simultaneously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!