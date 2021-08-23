Ex-MSC Cruises Crew Member's Injury Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted MSC Cruises' request to compel arbitration for a former crew member's suit, ruling that although a collective bargaining agreement and employment contract have conflicting arbitration provisions, they do not cancel each other out. Darwin Humberto Cortez Martinez, a citizen of El Salvador, had sued his former employer after the ship's doctor allegedly ignored his known kidney condition, causing him to suffer organ and cardiovascular injuries. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal ruled in his Friday order compelling arbitration that Martinez's five-count dispute must be resolved through arbitration and slammed his argument that MSC Cruises had waived its...

