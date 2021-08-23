Logistics Payment Co. Says Ex-Founders Stole Private Info

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A logistics industry digital payment company is accusing two of its founders in a Georgia federal court lawsuit of stealing proprietary information to start a rival business and trying to hide the theft by deleting records of the improperly downloaded information. RoadSync Inc., which makes software for invoicing and fee collection for warehouse, shipping, towing, and trucking companies, said the former employees also violated a one-year noncompete agreement by starting Relay Payments and going after some of the company's customers. In a suit filed Friday in the Northern District of Georgia, RoadSync is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction against Atlanta-based...

