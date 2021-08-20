Calif. Judge Says Prop 22 Driver Measure Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- California's voter-approved ballot measure that classifies some app-based drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft as independent contractors is unconstitutional because it infringes on the state Legislature's power to set workers' compensation laws, a California superior court judge ruled late Friday. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch handed a win to Proposition 22's challengers — a group of drivers for services including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and DoorDash Inc., along with the Service Employees International Union and its California chapter — finding that the rule inhibits the lawmakers' absolute right to make decisions about workers' compensation. Judge Roesch...

