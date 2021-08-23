Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Shakes Housing Bias Ad Suit For Good

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed for good a proposed discrimination class action alleging that Facebook allows advertisers to illegally exclude certain users from seeing housing ads, finding the putative class wasn't harmed and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act ultimately bars the lawsuit.

In an order dismissing the suit with prejudice on Friday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick ruled that the consumers' allegations did not pass muster, because they failed to demonstrate how the targeting advertising tools illegally excluded them from seeing more desirable housing options.

In dismissing their third amended complaint for good, the judge said their...

