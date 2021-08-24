Former Label Hits Heavy Metal Singer With Copyright Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The former frontman of heavy metal band Bad Wolves has been slapped with a lawsuit by his former label, which claims that the singer attracted bad press in part from his alleged support of far-right conspiracy group QAnon and is now sabotaging the band after his departure. Filed Friday in New York federal court, the lawsuit alleges that ex-Bad Wolves lead singer and co-founder Thomas P. Cummings, also known as Tommy Vext, is infringing copyrights owned by his former label Better Noise Music by posting unreleased music videos and recordings without permission. The band's music publisher, Five Nineteen Music Publishing Inc.,...

