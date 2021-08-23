No More Speeches, Settle This Ch. 11, Purdue Judge Urges

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Telling the parties Monday that "the time has passed at this point to speechify," the New York bankruptcy judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy urged the objecting states and the owning members of the Sackler family to settle their differences before the confirmation hearing resumes Wednesday. At the close of a nearly eight-hour virtual hearing that saw Purdue slightly narrow the legal releases the plan would grant the Sacklers — a sticking point for nine states that remain opposed to the plan — U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said both the objecting states and the Sacklers should look at the risks both...

