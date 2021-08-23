Boy Scouts Victim Attys Seek Probe Of $1.3B Insurer Liability

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A coalition of lawyers for alleged Boy Scouts victims of sexual abuse have urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to order Century Insurance and Chubb Group to provide records on former affiliate policies and abilities to meet a $1.3 billion settlement payout proposed earlier this year. The Official Committee of Tort Claimants told Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in a letter filed late Friday that affiliates of Century — described earlier this year as having $1.3 billion available in addition to a separate $650 million Hartford Insurance settlement offer — are refusing to respond to questions about a related insurer's restructuring in the...

