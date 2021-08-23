2nd Circ. Revives ADA Class Suit Over NYC Subway Elevators

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Monday that a class of New Yorkers with disabilities has raised trialworthy questions about whether commonplace subway elevator outages violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, ruling that a Manhattan judge was too quick to toss the suit. A unanimous appellate panel vacated a Manhattan federal judge's summary judgment ruling in a certified class action against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Transit Authority. The lawsuit, brought by a group of commuters with disabilities and six advocacy groups in 2017, alleged the city violated the ADA by failing to maintain the subway system's limited number of...

