SWAT Officer Tells Ill. Jury Defective Ammo Injured His Spine

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A DuPage County, Illinois, SWAT officer told a federal jury Tuesday that he suffered a spinal injury when a breaching round made by law enforcement gear manufacturer Safariland LLC failed to disintegrate as expected. Officer David Hakim told the jury during opening statements of a product liability trial that Safariland and subsidiary Defense Technology Corp. of America claim their TKO Breaching Rounds disintegrate into a fine powder after contacting targets such as door hinges and windows, but that the rounds used during a 2014 training exercise failed to perform the way the companies led their law enforcement customers to expect....

