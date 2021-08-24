Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SWAT Officer Tells Ill. Jury Defective Ammo Injured His Spine

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A DuPage County, Illinois, SWAT officer told a federal jury Tuesday that he suffered a spinal injury when a breaching round made by law enforcement gear manufacturer Safariland LLC failed to disintegrate as expected.

Officer David Hakim told the jury during opening statements of a product liability trial that Safariland and subsidiary Defense Technology Corp. of America claim their TKO Breaching Rounds disintegrate into a fine powder after contacting targets such as door hinges and windows, but that the rounds used during a 2014 training exercise failed to perform the way the companies led their law enforcement customers to expect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!