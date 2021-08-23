Keystone Pipeline Had Safety Concerns, GAO Report Says

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Construction issues on TC Energy's Keystone pipeline have caused increased spill rates in recent years, according to a new report released Monday and heralded by Biden administration allies as validation of the president's decision to quash an expansion of the system. The new report, from the Government Accountability Office, found that two larger spills in the past five years have made segments of the pipeline statistically more prone to issues than seen across the country with others in the industry. The increased rate of spillage during that time reversed a trend seen in the first five years the pipeline was in...

