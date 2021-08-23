9th Circ. Told To Block Calif. City's COVID Hazard Pay Law

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit should block a Culver City, California, ordinance that gives a pay bump to certain hospital workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a hospital urged in the opening salvo of its appeal, saying the local law is unconstitutional and that federal labor law preempts it. In an opening brief Friday, Southern California Healthcare System Inc., doing business as Southern California Hospital at Culver City, argued that a lower court erred by refusing to grant a preliminary injunction blocking the ordinance. The facility said the local law impacts only the hospital and that it was an unconstitutional attempt to please a union....

