3rd Circ. Won't Yet Tackle Fight Over Virgin Islands Hotel Plan

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday sent an environmental group's challenge to a planned Virgin Islands hotel and casino back to a territorial court for further findings, ruling in a precedential decision that the group had to show how it was allegedly injured before the case was ripe for federal appellate review. The Virgin Islands Conservation Society Inc.'s case stemmed from a territorial, or local, court, so the group has to meet federal standards for standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution in order to trigger the Third Circuit's jurisdiction, a three-judge panel said. That task requires the territorial court system...

