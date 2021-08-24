NY Photography Biz's Virus Coverage Suit Gets Shuttered

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has thrown out a New York photography company's proposed class action against Valley Forge Insurance Co. over pandemic-related losses, finding that "words matter" in concluding that the coronavirus didn't cause covered physical loss or damage. Photography business JMR Holdings LLC's argument that the policy's definition of physical loss or damage was ambiguous did not persuade U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, who ruled Monday that Valley Forge's policy clearly states that an alteration to the property is necessary to qualify as a physical loss. Judge Wolson explained that the policy's use of the qualifiers "direct" and "physical"...

