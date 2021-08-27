US v. Elizabeth Holmes: The Case Against Theranos' Ex-CEO

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 11:19 AM EDT) -- The long-awaited federal criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of blood-testing company Theranos, is finally kicking off at the end of the month, but legal experts expect prosecutors may struggle to convince jurors that the disgraced Silicon Valley executive intentionally set out to defraud customers and investors. Jury selection at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, is set to start on Tuesday in a trial that has been pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic and Holmes' recent pregnancy. The government charged Holmes and Theranos' ex-president and chief operating officer, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, more than three years...

