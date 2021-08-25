Ex-King & Spalding Client Fights To Keep Fee Dispute In Court

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding client who won millions of dollars against the Vietnamese government and is now suing the firm has asked again to have his case heard in front of a Texas state court judge and not in arbitration. Trinh Vinh Binh issued his latest salvo this week in an attempt to prevent the law firm and the two partners named in the lawsuit, Houston-based Reginald Smith and Craig Miles, from sending his claims against them to arbitration. Binh said in a reply Aug. 23 to the firm's request for dismissal of the lawsuit that an agreement between him...

