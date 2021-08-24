Insurer Can't Escape Coverage Suit Over Stock Buyback Row

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to toss consulting firm LRN Corp.'s suit against its insurer over coverage for an underlying stock buyback dispute, rejecting the insurer's argument that the case couldn't proceed without LRN officers being party to the suit. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said Monday that Markel Insurance Co. didn't demonstrate how including the LRN officers in the coverage suit would be necessary to its outcome — a precondition for dismissal under the procedural rules Markel invoked for a dismissal. LRN is seeking coverage for an underlying suit in which three company officials are facing accusations that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS