Insurer Can't Escape Coverage Suit Over Stock Buyback Row

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to toss consulting firm LRN Corp.'s suit against its insurer over coverage for an underlying stock buyback dispute, rejecting the insurer's argument that the case couldn't proceed without LRN officers being party to the suit.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said Monday that Markel Insurance Co. didn't demonstrate how including the LRN officers in the coverage suit would be necessary to its outcome — a precondition for dismissal under the procedural rules Markel invoked for a dismissal. LRN is seeking coverage for an underlying suit in which three company officials are facing accusations that they...

