CAIR Tells Justices To Back Gitmo Detainee's CIA Subpoena

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a Ninth Circuit ruling allowing a Guantanamo Bay detainee to subpoena former CIA contractors about his torture in U.S. custody, saying that accepting the government's sweeping state secrets privilege claim would set a dangerous precedent. The Muslim civil rights group argued in an amicus brief on Friday that the government has often asserted this claim in similar cases, and that several trial judges have accepted the allegation without even testing it to see whether there were any state secrets at risk. The circuit court's 2-1 decision in September...

