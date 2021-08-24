Court Blocks Crypto Transfers Linked To Bitcoin SV Attack

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart can get a court order preventing suspected hackers from making fraudulent transfers after an attack on the Bitcoin SV network, a New York federal judge said. GBM Global Holding Co. Ltd. on Monday won a preliminary injunction barring a group of alleged hackers from selling, transferring or disposing of maliciously obtained cryptocurrency. The defendants, whose names have been redacted from public court filings, have not yet made an appearance in the case, the order noted. "The defendants having not responded and the court having independently reviewed petitioner's submissions, the court concludes that the petitioner's motion...

