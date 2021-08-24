Biz Groups Back State Suit Discovery Stays, High Court Told

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are throwing their weight behind a bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court declare that mandatory discovery stays afforded to investor class actions under federal law also apply in state court. The Chamber was joined by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, Washington Legal Foundation and Society for Corporate Governance in filing briefs on Monday asking the justices to reverse a California state judge's decision not to pause discovery in an investor suit against Pivotal Software Inc. The state judge incorrectly concluded that the suit should not receive the stay required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS