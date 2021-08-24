Amazon Says Patent Biz Doesn't Deserve High Court Review

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Amazon and its cloud customers like BuzzFeed, Vox Media and Vice have told the U.S. Supreme Court that PersonalWeb is an "especially undeserving petitioner" that seeks to overturn century-old precedent blocking follow-up infringement litigation after an initial suit has been dropped, arguing that the patent-holding company has a history of litigation misconduct. On Monday, nearly three months after the high court demanded a response from the Amazon.com Inc. customers accused by PersonalWeb Technologies LLC of infringing a collection of software patents, the e-commerce giant dropped its 34-page defense of the so-called Kessler doctrine, named after a 1907 Supreme Court ruling in...

