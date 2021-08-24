Native American Tribes See Mixed Bag In Virus Coverage Suits

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes and nations have seen mixed results in federal and state suits against insurance companies as they continue to bring litigation aiming to tap into billions of dollars of coverage for losses to casinos and resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A California federal judge on Monday added to the loss tally by throwing out the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin's proposed class suit against Lexington Insurance Co. and other insurers, saying the presence of the coronavirus didn't cause "direct physical loss or damage" to the tribe's property. The tribe, which operates businesses in Keshena, Wisconsin, including a casino and...

