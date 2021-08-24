Real Estate Rumors: Trammell Crow, DRA, Wells Fargo

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Trammell Crow Residential is hoping to rezone 8.95-acres in Miramar, Florida, to allow for new apartment units there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The company is seeking to rezone 3100 S.W. 145th Ave. to allow for construction of as many as 250 apartment units, according to the report. A venture of New York-based DRA Advisors and real estate management firm The Donaldson Group has picked up a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex for $90.5 million, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The deal is for Warwick Apartments, a 398-unit complex, and the seller is real estate firm BDMG, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS