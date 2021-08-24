Glenmark Still Fighting To End DOJ Interviews Of India Execs

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Glenmark has asked for a chance to respond to the U.S. Department of Justice's denial of assertions by Teva and Glenmark that the government inappropriately used its Israeli and Indian counterparts to force foreign executives to sit for interviews without going through counsel. In Glenmark's proposed reply brief, which must be approved by the court, the pharmaceutical company raised concerns of Fifth Amendment violations and said the DOJ's request to continue to seek the interviews should stop in its tracks because, although the DOJ has now said the executive interviews will be voluntary, the Indian executives have received mandatory interview demands...

