Activist Says Yahoo Must Face Suit For Deal Aiding His Arrest

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Chinese political activist has urged a California federal judge to deny Yahoo's attempt to dodge his claims that it entered a "Faustian bargain" to access the Chinese market in exchange for helping the government track down and imprison activists like him. Ning Xinhua, who was imprisoned from 2003 to 2010, is trying to keep alive his suit against Yahoo Inc., its executives and its successor companies — Verizon subsidiary Oath Holdings Inc. and Altaba Inc. He alleges they surreptitiously provided Yahoo users' private internet data to the Chinese government and says the agreement "unleashed untold human suffering" such as torture...

