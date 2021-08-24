BofA, Others Tell Court To Toss NJ Bond Marketing Claims

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA and other companies acting as New Jersey's agents for state-issued bonds urged a judge Tuesday to toss a complaint alleging they failed to market the securities at the best possible prices for each, arguing that they weren't required to set individually tailored interest rates. During an oral dismissal motion held remotely, defense attorney Lawrence S. Lustberg of Gibbons PC argued that an amended version of the long-running False Claims Act litigation doesn't identify the contractual obligations the financial institutions allegedly shirked with respect to selling the tax-exempt bonds, known as variable rate demand obligations or VRDOs....

