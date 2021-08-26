Small Firm Seeks OK Of 'Massively Devalued' Nigeria Award

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- A small engineering firm asked a D.C. federal judge to consider the "massive devaluation" of Nigeria's currency in its petition to uphold an award arising from payment delays for public infrastructure work nearly a decade ago. According to a petition filed Tuesday, the Republic of Nigeria has made no attempt to pay the award issued two years ago; and meanwhile, the Nigerian Naira has dropped to a third of its value since 2010, when the government allegedly first breached its contract with Piccol Nigeria Ltd. by delaying payments in the middle of a project. According to the award issued by a...

