Kraft Heinz Gets Workers' ERISA Stock Drop Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Calling the allegations "fuzzy,'' an Illinois federal court dismissed a proposed class action accusing Kraft Heinz' board of costing company workers millions by steering their retirement savings into overpriced Kraft Heinz stock. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr. issued an opinion and order Monday dismissing the current and former Kraft Heinz Food Company workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits, but left the door open for a revised complaint. "The amended complaint is fuzzy on exactly what plaintiffs believe defendants should have disclosed and when," Judge Dow said in the memorandum. He described the complaint as the current and former...

