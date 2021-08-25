Judge Rips Defaulted Defendants In Sanctuary Belize Case

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has slammed a bid by multiple defendants in long-running litigation over the purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize to escape default judgments entered against them based on their claims that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision nullifies the judgments. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte on Tuesday denied a July 22 motion by defaulted defendant John Usher and 15 entities including Buy Belize LLC to set aside his $120.2 million January judgment in favor of the Federal Trade Commission, ruling that the high court's decision gutting the agency's restitution power does not render his judgments in the Sanctuary...

