Haiti Takes Aim At $23M Award In Fuel Import Fight

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Haitian government entity is fighting against an allegedly illegal arbitration where the tribunal refused to postpone a hearing that took place just weeks after the country's president was assassinated, urging a New York court not to enforce an award it claims was secured through questionable means. Haiti's Bureau de Monétisation des Programmes d'Aide au Developpement argued Monday that the company that kicked off the arbitration — civil engineering firm Preble-Rish Haiti SA — has egregiously misrepresented the facts to the court. The bureau argued that the company's bid to enforce an arbitral award requiring the bureau to post more than...

