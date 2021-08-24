Alito No Longer Recused From Boeing Engine Fire Case

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Justice Samuel Alito is no longer recusing himself from a dispute over a Boeing engine tailpipe fire that turns on whether federal courts may compel discovery for use in private commercial arbitrations abroad, a move that is possibly the result of a stock divestment. The Supreme Court said Monday that Justice Alito will now participate in the Oct. 5 oral arguments in Servotronics Inc. v. Rolls-Royce PLC, a case brought by an aerospace parts maker seeking information for a $12.8 million U.K. arbitration over an engine fire. Servotronics is seeking permission to subpoena Boeing to turn over documents for an arbitration brought...

