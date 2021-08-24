9th Circ. Backs BNSF Rail Expansion Despite Local Objections

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway doesn't need county permits to upgrade rail lines it has operated in the Columbia River Gorge for more than 100 years because federal law preempts those requirements, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's summary judgment after determining that claims made by Clark County, Washington, that the company needed local permits were outweighed by the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act. Although the county argued that this presented a conflict between the act and another federal law, warranting an exception to the ICCTA, the Ninth Circuit said it saw no federal issue raised by the county...

