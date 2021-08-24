Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Must Face Ill. Pelvic Mesh Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson must face an Illinois woman's lawsuit claiming she received a faulty pelvic mesh device that caused her continuing pain and medical issues, the Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding that there are still questions as to when the statute of limitations started running.

The three-judge appellate panel reversed an Illinois federal judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of Johnson & Johnson Inc. and its subsidiary, Ethicon Inc., finding that there are issues of fact regarding whether the suit came too late because Patricia A. Stark "should have realized much earlier" than 2018 that the pelvic mesh product she received...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!