J&J Must Face Ill. Pelvic Mesh Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson must face an Illinois woman's lawsuit claiming she received a faulty pelvic mesh device that caused her continuing pain and medical issues, the Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding that there are still questions as to when the statute of limitations started running. The three-judge appellate panel reversed an Illinois federal judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of Johnson & Johnson Inc. and its subsidiary, Ethicon Inc., finding that there are issues of fact regarding whether the suit came too late because Patricia A. Stark "should have realized much earlier" than 2018 that the pelvic mesh product she received...

