11th Circ. Suggests Lab Ignored Mintz Advice Over Fees

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges hinted Tuesday that a lower court properly ended legal malpractice claims against Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC over its advice to a defunct diagnostic lab that ran afoul of federal anti-kickback laws. Circuit Judges Andrew L. Brasher and Robert J. Luck said during oral arguments that bankrupt Alabama lab Atherotech Inc. continued to pay processing and handling fees to physicians despite being told that was risky by Mintz attorney Hope Foster. The blood lab continued paying the fees after reporting to federal authorities the similar conduct of competitors and being notified by the U.S. Department...

