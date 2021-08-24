Tesla Wants Calif. Suspension Defect Suit Trimmed

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Tesla has asked a California federal judge to narrow a proposed class action alleging certain Model S and Model X vehicles had a suspension defect that caused premature wear and tear on car components, rejecting allegations it misled customers into buying purportedly unsafe cars. Electric automaker Tesla Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Haywood S Gilliam Jr. on Monday to slash claims from Michael Ma, one of three named plaintiffs spearheading a proposed class action in the Northern District of California accusing Tesla of "gambling with the lives and safety of hundreds of thousands of additional drivers and passengers whose vehicles' suspension...

