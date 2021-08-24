10th Circ. OKs $113M Award Tied To Reach Of Lanham Act

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday upheld the nearly $113 million award that Hetronic International Inc., a maker of radio control systems for construction equipment, won against its former partners in Europe, ruling that the Lanham Act can stretch to foreign conduct that substantially affects U.S. commerce. In a 67-page published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel grappled with the question of how far the Lanham Act can reach outside the U.S., finding that it does extend to foreign conduct, such as products sold to European customers by the defendants — including Hetronic Germany, Hetronic Central Eastern Europe and their parent company ABI...

