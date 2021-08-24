Talc Users Seek Court Order To Bar J&J Liability Spinoff

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Amid rumors that Johnson & Johnson may offload its sizable talc legal liabilities into an entity destined for bankruptcy, ovarian cancer patients asked a Missouri court Tuesday for a restraining order against a move they say would deprive them of damages. Filed in Missouri Circuit Court in the City of St. Louis, the petition by three ovarian cancer patients who blame their illnesses on J&J's talcum powder urges the court to restrain the health and device giant from launching what they call an imminent threat to their legal rights. "J&J has been scheming for months to engage in a so-called 'Texas...

