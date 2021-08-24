Jones Day Easily Beats Ferring's $1M Trial Sanctions Motion

Law360, New York (August 24, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday flatly rejected Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s accusation that Jones Day cost it $1 million in legal fees by forcing it to stand trial in bad faith, denying the drugmaker's motion to sanction the BigLaw firm. During a 45-minute hearing where all wore masks, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel took counsel for Ferring to task for trying to punish the 2,500-lawyer firm over advice it gave to a former client, Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC, that led to a 2019 trial over an anti-diuretic drug patent won by Ferring. "There is no evidence of subjective bad faith —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS