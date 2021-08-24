Calif. Jury Clears C.R. Bard Over Design Of Vein Filter Implant

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday cleared C.R. Bard of a retired carpenter's product liability claims alleging the company negligently designed a blood clot-stopping IVC vein filter that easily broke up and sent metal shards into the plaintiff's lungs and heart. After less than two hours of deliberations, a jury panel of nine men and one woman found that the New Jersey-based Bard and its Tempe, Arizona, division, X Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., did not negligently design its G2x IVC filter, according to court documents. In light of the jury's finding on the negligent design claim, the panel didn't reach the...

