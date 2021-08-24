Girardi Keese Owes More Than $101M, Trustee Says

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese apparently owes more than $101 million to former clients, co-counsel, businesses and lenders, but confounding records for 127 bank accounts have left it unclear how much money the law firm actually has to pay them with, the firm's bankruptcy trustee said in a court filing late Tuesday. Girardi Keese trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC filed a 550-page analysis of assets and liabilities for the firm that was full of uncertainty. She could not say for certain how much Girardi Keese owes or how much it has due to flawed and conflicting records. "Suffice it to say that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS