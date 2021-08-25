$325M Award Against Argentina Resurfaces In DC

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The assignee of a $325 million arbitral award issued against Argentina following a decade-old dispute over the renationalization of the country's state-owned airline has sought the help of a court in Washington, D.C., to enforce it. Titan Consortium 1 LLC filed its petition for recognition of the award Tuesday, telling the federal court that it has no choice under international law but to pave the way for the company to collect what it's owed. The consortium had been assigned the award from affiliates of Spanish travel group Grupo Marsans: Teinver SA, Transportes de Cercanías SA and Autobuses Urbanos del Sur SA,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS