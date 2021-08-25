Customers Say Olympics Ticket Co. Can't Duck Refund Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Customers who couldn't attend the Tokyo Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic have urged a New Jersey federal court not to toss their breach of contract suit against a company that secured tickets for them, saying it doesn't have the right to offer refunds of only 75%. The customers, led by plaintiff Suzanne Caruso and four others, argued on Tuesday that CoSport's force majeure clause can't stop them from seeking 100% cash restitution rather than either a 75% cash refund or a full credit for use at a future Olympic Games, as the Garden State-based company has proposed. "The terms and...

