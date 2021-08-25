Purdue Ch. 11 Judge Says Sackler Releases Should Be Tighter

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday urged Purdue Pharma to narrow the nonopioid liability releases it is granting members of its owning Sackler family as he prepared to make his judgment on Purdue's Chapter 11 plan on Friday. The second and final day of virtual closing arguments on the confirmation of Purdue's Chapter 11 plan began with the Sacklers announcing that they had agreed to carve out legal releases for the family's advisers and consultants from the plan and ended with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain saying the releases for family members were still too broad. "I am not releasing...

