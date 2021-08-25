Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Ch. 11 Judge Says Sackler Releases Should Be Tighter

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday urged Purdue Pharma to narrow the nonopioid liability releases it is granting members of its owning Sackler family as he prepared to make his judgment on Purdue's Chapter 11 plan on Friday.

The second and final day of virtual closing arguments on the confirmation of Purdue's Chapter 11 plan began with the Sacklers announcing that they had agreed to carve out legal releases for the family's advisers and consultants from the plan and ended with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain saying the releases for family members were still too broad.

"I am not releasing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!