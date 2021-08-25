Calif. Panel Revives United Mechanic's Meal Break Claim

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles International Airport mechanic's claim that United Airlines Inc. didn't provide meal breaks required under state law isn't preempted by federal labor law, a California appeals court ruled Tuesday, overturning a trial judge's decision. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Yvette Palazuelos improperly granted summary judgment to United Airlines in Jose Medina's suit alleging the company violated the state's Private Attorneys General Act by failing to provide the meal breaks, the panel said. While Judge Palazuelos said the claim was preempted by the Railway Labor Act because she would have had to interpret the pertinent collective bargaining agreement, the...

